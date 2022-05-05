Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Trailer Grabs Eyeballs Amid National Language Row; Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to explore a new genre in the upcoming Anubhav Sinha directorial actioner Anek. After garnering major hype since its announcement, the makers finally dropped the much-awaited trailer showcasing the daring and fierce look into Khurrana's role as an undercover agent. Set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India will show the 37-year-old actor playing Joshua.

Since the trailer dropped, it has been receiving majorly positive feedback from the audience. It is also being commended for highlighting the discrimination in the country and the need to awaken the sense of unity amongst people regardless of their background. It has especially drawn attention amidst the ongoing heated language row which involved the film industry after Kitccha Sudeepa-Ajay Devgn's social media exchange.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' trailer draws attention amid language row

A 30-second long scene from the trailer is making rounds on the internet where Khurrana's character is seen conversing with a man, hailing from Telangana, in a car. The light-hearted conversation turns into thought-provoking when the man guesses Khurrana belongs from the North Indian region to which the latter responds, ''So, Hindi decides who is from North and South?'' The man was quick to say no which further leads Khurrana to deliver a hard-hitting dialogue, ''So, It's not about Hindi, either.''

This particular scene has proven to be quite relevant in the wake of recent events where two prominent actors engaged in a hard-hitting back-and-forth on Twitter sparking a National language debate.

Netizens' reaction to 'Anek's dialogue

The scene was shared several times on Twitter with netizens pointing out the relevance of the dialogue concerning the ongoing debate. One netizen wrote, ''Sirf INDIAN kaise hota hai aadmi?” What a ZABARDAST trailer of #ANEK! Really really liked it. #AnubhavSinha and #AyushmannKhurrana set to deliver one more QUALITY film after #Article15. Can’t wait to watch this! All the best team Anek @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha #AnekTrailer.''

While another wrote, ''An attempt to unite India. So relevant considering the times we live in where India feels so divided and fragmented. #Anek deserves our attention. All the very best to the actor and director who've made my favourite movies. @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha''. A few had varying opinion as one netizen believed that the dialogues could have been written better.

The car scene dialogues were very poorly written. The guy saying Ayushman is from north because his hindi is better is just lazy writing. A better writer would’ve given the guy a better response to counter Ayushman — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) May 5, 2022

What a Trailer💥❤️

A masterpiece coming it's way and making Bollywood better!

Ayushman Khurana and his choice of movies👏 North-east India deserves this!#AnekTrailerOutNow #Anek #NorthEastIndia #AyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/PEjJD2cLHc — Kankana Goswami (@xoxo__kankana__) May 5, 2022

At its peak of relevance.

I still remember the goosebumps I got while watching #Article15 during (bunking) my internship days.

The same combo is back again with a #story that needs to be told.@ayushmannk u mahn 😍 @anubhavsinha Tnx #anektrailer #anek is just 👌 pic.twitter.com/SbOkaKASBm — Naveen babu (@NaveenBabuNBnb) May 5, 2022

