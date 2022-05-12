'Anek' Promo: Ayushmann Khurrana Shows How He Beats Lie Detector Test; Keeps Fans Guessing

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Anek. The upcoming actioner will reunite the actor and director Anubhav Sinha after their critically acclaimed and successful film Article 15.

With just two weeks left for the release, the Vicky Donor star shared a promo video of his forthcoming flick to keep fans excited for the movie. That idea seemed to have worked as netizens were left gushing over the latest video.

Anek PROMO out; Watch

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the promo video which sees him playing dual identities, Aman and Joshua. In the video, Khurrana undergoes a lie-detector test that he passes without giving a hint to the antagonists about his real identity as an undercover cop. Aman is the one who is out to serve the nation, while he terms his hidden identity Joshua as a cafe owner. The video ends with Aman calling his boss and saying, "Jai Hind Sir, Tracker is live, Let the mission begin".

The 37-year-old actor mentioned in the caption, "Aman ho ya Joshua, you will never know what my next move will be. Watch me unfold the sharp skills of an undercover cop. #AnekMissionBegins #Anek In theatres on 27th May 2022."

Netizens say, 'can't wait'

The action-thriller hit the right chord leaving people curious about the film's plot. The promo is receiving a tremendous response on social media and the actor's comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Your performance just awesome👏@ayushmannk i'm speechless (sic)", another one wrote, "Amazing sir aap kamal hai @ayushmannk i can't wait (sic)", a fan even commented, "Wow you are the best actor I have ever seen, much awaited for the film (sic)".

As per Indian Express, recently director Anubhav Sinha explained how in Anek, they tried to showcase the strenuous training that an undercover agent undergoes. He said, "It takes a great deal of training and strength both physical and mental to be an undercover cop and we’ve tried to portray that. This is just one of the things that an undercover cop is trained for."

More on Anek

Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film was first slated to release on March 31, 2022, but later was postponed to May 13 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It then faced another postponement and will finally hit the theatres on May 27.