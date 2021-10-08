Angad Bedi And Neha Dhupia Drop First Glimpse Of Their Newborn Boy; Watch Video

Ever since Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their second child, the couple has been treating their fans with pictures and videos from the hospital. Now, Angad has shared another post giving the first glimpse of their newborn.

Taking to Instagram, Angad posted a video in which he is posing with his wife Neha, who can be seen planting a kiss on his forehead. Immediately after, the camera pans towards their son who can be seen on Neha's lap. The video shows the cute little feet of the baby. Sharing the video, Angad wrote in Punjabi, "Nikke nikke je paer idde (tiny tiny feet)@nehadhupia #reels[sic]."

Take a look:

On Thursday, October 7, Angad has shared a clip showing how nervous Neha was before she was entering the operation theatre to deliver her baby. The video showed pregnant Neha heading towards the operation theatre after giving Angad Bedi a tight hug. "Nervousness before going in the operation theatre. Neha Dhupia, you brave girl[sic]," he wrote in the caption.

Check the video here:

Not only this, Angad Bedi had earlier dedicated a loved-up post to his wife with two pictures of themselves from the hospital in which they can be seen kissing each other. "I'm your baby daddy!! Thank you for everything Mrs Bedi! You complete me, Neha Dhupia[sic]," he captioned the post.

Take a look:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy on Sunday, October 3. "BEDIS BOY is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboys[sic]," the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier, the couple had announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19 with a cute picture. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God[sic]," they had captioned the post. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple has always kept her face hidden from the glare of their fans and media. Going by their latest post, it seems they will continue to follow the same trend with their newborn son.

(Image: Instagram/Angad Bedi)