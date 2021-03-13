Angad Bedi Beats The Heat By Taking A Dip Into The Swimming Pool; See

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi often treats his fans with photos from his personal and professional life. On March 12, he took to Instagram to share a series of his photos posing by the swimming pool. In the pictures, he is getting ready to take a dip into the swimming pool to beat the summer heat.

Angad Bedi's photos by the swimming pool

In the first picture, Angad Bedi stands on the edge of the pool with a shirt hanging loose from his neck. In the next photo, he is seen walking down the steps of the pool with his biceps on full display. He wrote in the caption of the post, "Summer lovin'" followed by a couple of heart-eyed emojis. He also used the hashtags #weekend #saturday in his caption.

Angad Bedi's photos garnered over 2.5K likes within an hour of uploading. As soon as the post was shared, several of his fans showered love on his look. Many have commented using the red-heart and fire emojis as well. Check their reactions below:

A peek into Angad Bedi's Instagram

Angad Bedi often givens his fans and followers a sneak-peek into his life. He shares his wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi's photos as well. On the occasion of Women's Day, Angad dedicated a post to his wife Neha by sharing a series of unseen pictures from his wedding. He is wearing a white coat and a pink turban and is holding the traditional sword in his hand. Whereas Neha looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga. In one of the photos, they are posing for the camera wearing a pair of shades. In the caption of the post, "Today and everyday @nehadhupia #womensday ps :Mool mantra is "ek chup sau (100)sukh""

Angad Bedi's filmography

Angad made his acting debut with the 2004 movie Kaya Taran. He then went on to star in F.A.L.T.U, Ungli, Pink, The Zoya Factor and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He also has worked in several blockbuster web series like Inside Edge and The Verdict - State vs. Nanavati. He also acted as the host of Cook Na Kaho, Extraaa Innings T20 and Emotional Atyachar.

