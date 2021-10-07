Angad Bedi Calls Neha Dhupia 'Brave Girl' As She Prepares For Delivery; WATCH

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are currently on cloud nine celebrating the birth of their second child, a baby boy on October 3. The couple already shares a daughter namely Mehr Dhupia Bedi, aged 3. Being open about her pregnancy journey with her fans, the actor documented her pregnancies on her Instagram, however, this time the duo are presenting a nerve-wracking side of the journey post welcoming their child. Watch the video below.

Neha Dhupia was 'nervous' before her delivery

Pink fame Angad Bedi took to his Instagram to share a video recorded a few minutes before Neha's delivery. In the video, a heavily pregnant Neha, geared with a mask and hospital gown, appeared nervous as she prepared to go into the room to welcome her baby. Before entering the room, the duo shared a warm hug. Angad shared the video with the caption, ''Nervousness before going in the #ot @nehadhupia you brave girl❤️🙏 #ikonkarੴ🙏''

Netizens' reaction to the video

Netizens were in awe of the video as they commended Neha's strength as she tackled the nervousness. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, ''More power to her 🙏🏼 Waheguru Meher Kare 😇'' while Saba Patuadi commented, ''She's a tough one ❤️😍God bless''. Many showered blessings for the actor and her newborn baby in the comment section.

More on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

The couple is yet to announce the name of their newborn son, however, they have been updating their fans on social media about welcoming their second child together. Angad Bedi announced the news on his Instagram writing, ''The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru Mehr Kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now'.'

Recently, Angad Bedi uploaded an appreciation post for his wife writing, ''Im your baby daddy!!🤗🤗 thank you for everything mrs Bedi!!! You complete me ❤️❤️ @nehadhupia''. Actors like Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sophie Choudry, Sunil Grover, Saba Pataudi shared heartwarming congratulatory wishes to the couple.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANGAD BEDI