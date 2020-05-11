Angad Bedi Confesses To Checking Neha Dhupia's Phone 'many Times'; Watch Conversation

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebated their 2-year-anniversary by hosting an Instagram live with their fans. The couple indulged in some questions and answers which resulted in many revelations.

In the 'Never Have You ever' session, Angad confessed that he checks Neha's mobile phone behind her back 'many times'. He said, "I have checked your phone many times. I don’t have that problem… I have checked your phone only to see what you have replied to your mother-in-law...or the lack of reply." Angad also revealed that he has never lied to her.

Neha also popped a question and asked Angad was, 'What was going on in your head when you were taking those pheras? What was the scariest part?'. To this, Angad said, "Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life."

So what do they tolerate about each other and pat came Angad's reply saying, 'I tolerate your loud volume. It's a bit high on the decibel level,' he said. "There is only one thing, honey. Otherwise, out of 10, you are 100," Angad concluded.

'It's my choice': Neha Dhupia brings 'Roadies' reference in anniversary wish for Angad

Neha Dhupia shared some heart-warming pictures with her husband Angad and daughter Mehr on the occasion of their 2nd marriage anniversary. The couple celebrated their anniversary at home during the lockdown, but they made sure that it was special in every way possible. On the occasion of their anniversary, and Mother’s Day 2020, they fed each other cake and took adorable family pictures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.