'It's My Choice': Neha Dhupia Brings 'Roadies' Reference In Anniversary Wish For Angad

On their 2nd wedding anniversary, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures with husband Angad Bedi. Sharing how Angad is like 5 boyfriends clubbed in one, Neha subtly brought in the Roadies controversy in her caption.

Using the hashtag 'Those Who Know Know', Neha Dhupia wrote that Angad, "is like 1. The love of my life , 2. a suport system, 3. a great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It's like I have 5 bfs in one...it's my choice."

To this, Angad replied saying, "I love you always @nehadhupia happy anniversary gallan khat teh kaloollan jaada." [sic] [Translation: Talk less and flirt more]

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on May 10, 2018. Dhupia shared the news with a picture from the marriage ceremony on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi," Dhupia wrote.

Neha Dhupia's statement on Roadies Controversy

Actor Neha Dhupia has revealed that her family and friends are being harassed over her comments on physical abuse in a relationship that she made on reality show "Roadies", with people "flooding" her father's text messages with abuse.

In a clip which had gone viral on social media from the audition of MTV's "Roadies Revolution", Dhupia allegedly slammed a contestant who confessed of hitting his ex-girlfriend who was cheating on him with five men. The actor had reportedly said that it was the girl's choice if she wanted to be with five men but nothing justifies physical violence.

Following the airing of the episode, the actor was heavily trolled for her comments, with many calling her "fake feminist", a "hypocrite", as netizens pulled out an old video of hers from the same show where a female contestant confessed of hitting someone and Dhupia is seen reportedly smiling.

Issuing a statement on Twitter, Dhupia said she does not stand for cheating, as "adultery is a moral choice" regardless of any gender but she is strictly against any kind of violence.

(with PTI inputs)

