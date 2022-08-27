Angad Bedi Pens Love-filled Note On Wife Neha Dhupia's Birthday; 'Time To...'

Neha Dhupia has been receiving immense love from fans, family members as well as her film industry colleagues on her 42nd birthday today, August 27. The Chup Chup Ke star received a special mention from husband Angad Bedi as he shared a fun, candid glimpse of the two with a hilarious caption alongside it. Neha thanked Angad for his sweet gesture, further reacting to the 'epic photobomb' in the picture he posted. Neha also received heartfelt wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and others.

Angad Bedi pens a hilarious note on wife Neha Dhupia's birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, August 27, Angad shared a monochrome picture of the duo dancing together at a party, with celebrities like Maniesh Paul, Badshah and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in the backdrop.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my Juicy luicy..Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money !!! I love you @nehadhupia. (sic)" Take a look.

Reacting to the post, the actor wrote, "Thank you my love...also look at these epic photobombs. (sic)"

Fans also wished Neha Dhupia on her birthday by dropping love-filled comments.

For the unversed, Angad and Neha tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. The couple is also blessed with two children, Mehr, and Guriq Dhupia Bedi.

Neha also received a birthday shoutout from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared a stunning picture and wrote, “Happy birthday you firecracker. Love You!” Meanwhile, Dia Mirza penned a sweet note for Neha that read, "Happy birthday Dhoops! Keep owning your space, keep spreading your light and thank you for being my angel.” Other stars like Anushka Sharma, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora also wished her.

Neha Dhupia, who made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003, has acted in a number of notable projects across the years. She was last seen in Yami Gautam's thriller movie A Thursday, which hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

(Image: @angadbedi/Instagram)