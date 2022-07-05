The Femina Miss India 2022 ceremony witnessed former winner Neha Dhupia being felicitated by her parents Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder Dhupia as she completed 20 years of her being crowned. Even her husband Angad Bedi and their children Mehr and Guriq were present during the ceremony to cheer for her. Neha Dhupia was crowned as Femina Miss India in 2002 and she was also among the top 10 contestants at the Miss Universe pageant. On completing 20 years, Neha Dhupia went down memory lane and penned a note of gratitude, and mentioned how these 20 years went by in a flash.

Neha Dhupia pens note as she marks 20 years after being crowned Miss India

Neha Dhupia recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her felicitation at Miss India 2022 event. The photos depicted her donning an elegant shimmery outfit and a crown with her family members attending the pageant with her. In the caption, she poured her heart out by stating how the 20 years went by in a flash and added that it wouldn't have been possible to wear the crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of her life with her most precious people. Adding to it, she mentioned how after 20 years, she stood taller, stronger, more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger while stating that she even stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it, for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud, for every partner who basis their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side.

The note read, “20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think , all I have is gratitude in my heart. I did nt think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people. 20 years later I stood taller , stronger , more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger :) … but most importantly I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it , for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud , for every partner who basis their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who…” (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Sophie Choudry, Soha Ali Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, and others congratulated her and even dropped in heart emojis to extender their love to her. Take a look at how they reacted.

