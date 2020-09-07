Angad Bedi Recalls His Father’s Reaction When He Expressed His Wish To Marry Neha Dhupia

The recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed Bollywood actor Angad Bedi at his candid best, as the actor recalled how his father reacted when he learned that he wished to marry Neha Dhupia. The actor mentioned that his father, Bishan Singh Bedi, gave him a subtle expression and asked him whether it was necessary to get married. Take a look:

Soon after Angad’s revelation, Neha Dhupia, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh burst out into laughter. In 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi exchanged vows and tied the knot in a close-knit affair in New Delhi. In the same year, Neha Dhupia and Angad welcomed their daughter Mehr.

In the episode, Kiku Sharda and Krishna Abhishek set the audience rolling with laughter, as they mimicked Sunny Deol and veteran actor Dharmendra. Kiku Sharda and Krushna, dressed as Sunny and Dharmendra, cracked hilarious jokes about Neha Dhupia’s name and also mocked one of Sunny’s iconic dialogues. Take a look at how fans reacted to the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Fans react:

Enjoying a Lottt#TheKapilSharmaShow with a Beautiful couple Neha n Angad Bedi😍🤩😂

KAPIL JI aap ka Swag kamaal lag rha hai aaj🔥🔥slim n fit🧿😍😍aur Jacket n Shoes koool lag rhe hai🤩🤩🤩

Now waiting for the Gag😂😂😂🤣@KapilSharmaK9 #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/g05e4BxyrN — PoonamKAPILIAN💜💚 (@KAPILIANPoonam) September 6, 2020

The Kapil Sharma Show - 6 September Episode - Guests - Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi - Watch Tonight at 9:30 PM On SonyTv @KapilSharmaK9 @NehaDhupiahttps://t.co/dWkKXKVBOA pic.twitter.com/7IFdT87va7 — life24into7 (@life24into7) September 6, 2020

On the professional front:

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena and how she became the first female pilot in combat. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film hit the theatres on August 12, 2020. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, Angad Bedi plays the role of Gunjan Saxena’s brother in the movie.

On the other hand, Neha Dhupia is currently hosting the fifth season of No Filter Neha. In 2016, Dhupia hosted a true-blue Bollywood podcast called No Filter Neha on the Indian music app Saavn. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who spill lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews, with over 2.3 million listeners the year it was launched.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now, as Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience with the rib-tickling plot and one-liners. The show stars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti. Host Kapil Sharma invites Bollywood celebrities to the show, where they meet up his reel-life family members, who entertain them with their acts. The show also stars Archana Puran Singh as the judge.

