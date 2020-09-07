'The Kapil Sharma Show' Highlights: Angad Bedi Proposes To Wife Neha Dhupia With Pineapple

In the recent weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and her actor-husband Angad Bedi was invited as the guests. Sharing a few glimpses from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha Dhupia shared a couple of pictures. In one of the photographs, Angad Bedi was seen proposing wife Neha as he went down on his knees with a pineapple.

Highlights from TKSS episode feat Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

During the show, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia made numerous funny revelations about each other. Amid one such instance, Bedi asserted that he became more patient after marrying Neha Dhupia, while Dhupia revealed that Angad lies a lot. In another segment of the show, Neha argued that she felt Kapil and Angad were ganging up against her as Kapil was complimenting Angad’s responses.

The show also saw other lead comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. Kiku and Krushna gave a good laugh to Neha and Angad while mimicking Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. While performing their act, they also imitated the signature dance steps of Sunny and Dharmendra. As the show progressed, Kapil addressed a rumour, which speculated that Neha could not distinguish between right and left; to which Neha agreed.

Neha also admitted that instead of shopping for her daughter, she often buys numerous comics. Adding a pinch of humour to the same, Kapil Sharma shared that he also read a book on parenting once to know if he was brought up correctly. In their brief conversation, Kapil asked the couple to reveal a trait of each other, which they learned during the nationwide-lockdown. Quick to reply to the question, Neha said that Angad often watches the films that receive negative reviews.

The Kapil Sharma Show new episodes

After the Coronavirus-induced lockdown announced in March, The Kapil Sharma Show resumed shooting from July. The first two episodes, after lockdown, featured actor Sonu Sood and honoured his act of kindness during the global pandemic. On the other side, the third episode of TKSS featured the real-life partners of the show's team members. Later the cast of web-series Avrodh, doctors, and musician duo Ajay-Atul, among many others, were also welcomed to the weekend comedy show.

