Angad Bedi Wants To Romance Neena Gupta Onscreen: I'm Sure It Won't Be...

Angad Bedi, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, shared his admiration for co-star Neena Gupta. Even though Neena plays Angad's grandmother-in-law to be, he expressed his desire to have a romantic onscreen pairing with her .

Angad Bedi wants romantic pairing with Neena Gupta

In an interview with ANI, Angad Bedi praised Neena Gupta's acting skills and commended her effortless portrayal of various on-screen characters. He acknowledged her underrated status in the industry and expressed happiness in witnessing her gradual recognition. The actor said that he spent a considerable amount of time with Neena during the filming of Lust Stories 2 after which he developed immense respect for her craft and artistic approach.

(Angad Bedi says he wants to work more with Neena Gupta after Lust Stories 2 | Image: Angad Bedi/instagram)

While the on-screen relationship between Angad and Neena in the film explores a different dynamic, the former expressed his desire to undertake a romantic role opposite the actress in any future project. He said that such a collaboration would result in a unique and unconventional romantic story, distinct from the usual narratives. He further emphasised his eagerness to work with the veteran actor, highlighting her acting prowess as a key factor in his aspiration.

(Neena Gupta played the role of Mrunal Thakur's grandmother in Lust Stories 2 | Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

"In Lust Stories 2, we have a different relationship, but someday I would love to romance her onscreen for any project. I am sure it won't be your regular romantic story so I am looking forward to any such project. I have watched many of her older projects and I feel she is one of the very underrated actors we have in the industry who is slowly getting her due credit," Angad said about Neena.

Lust Stories 2: Exploring sexual compatibility

In Lust Stories 2, Angad Bedi's character shares a unique relationship with Neena Gupta, who plays his future grandmother-in-law. The story revolves around a grandmother (Neena) who suggests that her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur) and her boyfriend (Angad) embark on a "test drive" to assess their sexual compatibility before their marriage. The short film is directed by R Balki.