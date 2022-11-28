Inside Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr’s Carnival-themed Birthday Party

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are surely elated as their daughter Mehr recently turned four years old. As Mehr turned a year older on November 26, her parents threw her a carnival-themed birthday party. A few days after the party, Neha Dhupia recently shared glimpses of it featuring Bedi, Mehr and their colleagues from the industry.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia recently shared a sneak peek into Mehr's fourth birthday party. In the clip, the A Thursday actor could be seen donning a shimmery tracksuit, while Bedi sported a black and white outfit. The birthday girl was spotted in a shimmery dress and tied a bow in her hair. The four-year-old and her friends, including Inaaya Kemmu, had a blast at the carnival-themed party as it had several activities, such as a toy train, a puppet show, tattoo making, and performances by clowns. Ritiesh Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan, Geeta Basra, Natasa Stankovic, Simone Khambatta and more also seemingly had fun at "Mehr's carnival."

Sharing the video, Neha Dhupia wrote, "But then again the party is made by people and the people make the party… our baby girl turned 4." Reacting to the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "So much fun!" while Saba Pataudi commented, "Wow! Fabbbbbbuulllooous! Happy 4th Birthday little Mehr."

Soha Ali Khan also shared some glimpses of the party via her IG stories. She shared a collage with a photo of her and Neha Dhupia sharing a hug, while another photo saw Inaaya and Mehr hugging each other. In the caption, the Tum Mile actor wrote, "May we always continue to hug like children when we meet." Sharing another picture from a ring toss game, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "And may I continue to kick your a** at ring toss!!"

More about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's family

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi left their fans surprised as they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018. Later that year, the couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter they named Mehr. They were then blessed with a baby boy, Guriq, last year.

