Angad Bedi Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Sourav Ganguly; Calls Him 'God Of The Off Side'

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has turned a year older today, i.e July 8. And to mark this day, several cricketers, celebs, fans and many more have flooded the internet with their best birthday wishes for him. Among the many, Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has also taken to his social media handle to wish the cricketer on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Angad shared a major throwback picture of Sourav where he can be seen in full enthusiasm and pride. Along with this post, Angad also penned a sweet birthday wish for the legend. He wrote, “Happy birthday “Dadi” the man who changed Indian cricket. @souravganguly. He blood youngsters into the team gave them the confidence and respect they deserved to go out there and win games for India. #princeofkolkata #godoftheoffside #sauravganguly #indiancricket ps the media knew him as “Dada” but lovingly he was called “Dadi”.” Check out the post below.

Not just Angad who wished the birthday boy on social media, but several other personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Rishabh Pant too have extended their best birthday wishes to Sourav. Fans, on the other hand, also went on to share a number of pictures, videos, throwbacks, and many more on his birthday. They have also penned sweet messages, notes and much more for the ace cricketer.

Angad shares pics of his daughter

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several other posts on his social media handle. Right from throwback posts to adorable pics with his wife and kid, he has been sharing it all. The actor recently shared a lovely picture of him holding his child, Mehr Dhupia Bedi in his arms and it is too cute to miss. The post sent netizens into a tizzy as they could not stop commenting on the post. Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor where he is seen sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor in lead roles. The movie received mixed reactions from fans and audiences. He will next be seen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is expected to release on the OTT platform very soon.

