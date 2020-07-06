'A Little More Careful': Sourav Ganguly Backs ICC's Saliva Ban Amid Global Pandemic

Sourav Ganguly has given his views on the saliva ban that has been imposed by the governing body of world cricket i.e. the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to Coronavirus fear. Bowlers make use of saliva to shine the ball and this sudden ban had invited criticisms from all the past and present bowlers as well.

Meanwhile, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now.

'A little more careful': Sourav Ganguly

''What are your views on the fact that the game will not remain the same post the COVID-19 on the ban on the saliva?" asked Indian Test opener, Mayank Agarwal, while interacting with Ganguly on a video that was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media. "You know I will wait for the vaccine to come out. I think then the life will be normal till then yes you will have to be a little more careful because of what's happening and you don't want to fall sick", said the former Indian skipper. "Saliva is an issue because that is why you are always masked to make sure that your saliva does not get to someone. But I think once the vaccine comes out as, like any other illness, everything will be fine. I think the next 2,3,4 months will be a little tough and we have to bear it and I think at the end of the year or beginning of the next year, life will be back to normal", the current BCCI President added.

The cricketing action will resume when England and West Indies lock horns in the first of the three-match Test series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8. India's next two away bilateral limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

