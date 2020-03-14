Angrezi Medium BO: Despite Coronavirus Scare, Irrfan Khan's Film Emerges A Winner On Day 1

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium despite the Coronavirus pandemic has emerged a winner on Day 1 at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the collections.

Collecting Rs. 4.03 crore on Day 1, Homi Adjania directorial beat Anubhav Sinha's Thappad's Day 1 collection.

#AngreziMedium Fri ₹ 4.03 cr. #India biz.

Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2020

The makers of Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium will be re-releasing the film in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Jammu, and Kashmir - regions where cinema halls will remain shut till March 31 due to the outbreak of deadly virus.

Homi Adjania, who has produced the project under his Maddock Films banner, said the team will soon announce the new release date of the film.

"Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said. "Wait for us," he added.

Also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pankaj Tripathi, "Angrezi Medium" is Irrfan's first film after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018. He is currently undergoing treatment abroad and skipped the promotional events of the film citing health issues.

With theatres in parts of the country under lockdown, shootings stalled and promotional events and interviews on hold due to the spread of coronavirus, the Indian film industry will be staring at some huge losses, according to the experts.

(With PTI inputs)

