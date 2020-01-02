Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pic Create Ripples On The Internet

The first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the same frame as Irrfan Khan from their upcoming film "Angrezi Medium" is going viral on social media. The two look quite intense and has left many intrigued. What is funny about the frame is Deepak Dobriyal in the background with a facepalm expression. In an interview, Kareena spoke about her role and sharing the screen with Irrfan Khan.

She said that her role is limited in the film but she agreed to do this only because of Irrfan Khan as she was always wanted to work with him. Kareena also called him a 'brilliant actor' and said she is looking forward to the release. "'Angrezi Medium' is a very special film, and I'm excited that she's going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchisees to come, and she's perfect for it. Here she plays a cop, a role she's actually never done before," producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement.

In a statement, director Homi Adjania spoke Irrfan making a comeback post-illness, and said, "Angrezi Medium is an emotional coming together of all the people I love. It’s almost like the unimaginable energy that you suddenly stumble on. It doesn’t always happen. Irrfan plays a father. Now, he has played a father before but in this character, he brings out that selfless quality and makes the character so endearing. For me, Angrezi Medium is pure love."

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

