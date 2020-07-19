Anil Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Movies That Are Definitely A Must-watch

Anil Kapoor is one of the most respected, recognised, and celebrated Indian actors and producers, globally. He has appeared in more than a hundred Bollywood movies and has also done some international movies and television series. Anil Kapoor has also won many awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in many different acting categories.

In his acting career spanning more than four decades, Anil Kapoor worked with some great actors and made some unforgettable on-screen pairs. One such pair that was really loved by the audience is that of Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Their on-screen chemistry always left fans in awe and people used to eagerly wait to see them together on-screen. Here are Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s movies together. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor movies

Andaz (1994)

Andaz is an action comedy-drama, directed by David Dhawan. The movie cast includes Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Kader Khan as the lead characters. The movie is a remake of the 1992 Tamil movie, Sundara Kandam, that had K. Bhagyaraj and Bhanupriya as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Ajay Kumar, a school teacher and his experience with love. The movie gained critical acclamation and was a success at the box-office.

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

Biwi No. 1 is a comedy-drama, directed by David Dhawan. The movie cast Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Salman Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is on a journey to understand the importance and value of his wife. The movie gained critical acclamation and was a huge success at the box-office. The movie also won all the awards that year in appreciation of the storyline and the performances of the actor. Even though Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were not paired opposite each other in the movie, the audience really enjoyed the time they shared together on-screen.

Rishtey (2002)

Rishtey is an action drama, directed by Indra Kumar. The movie cast Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Amrish Puri as the lead characters. The plot fo the film revolves around Suraj Singh and Komal, and how they fight the world to get their love story. The movie received critical acclamation and was a success at the box-office. Anil Kapoor even won the 48th Filmfare Award for the Best Actor for his performance in the movie.

