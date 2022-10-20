Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit's Hit Film 'Jamai Raja' To Get A Remake? All You Need To Know

The 1990 blockbuster hit film Jamai Raja, which starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit as well as Hema Malini, is all set to entertain audiences again with its remake. Production banner Shemraoo Entertainment is joining hands with Indian Media Entertainment Network, with reports suggesting that makers will adapt the screenplay as an action comedy.

For the unversed, Jamai Raja was itself a remake of a Telugu film Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, and was further remade in Tamil the same year as Mappillai featuring Rajinikanth. Later, Dhanush also starred in its Tamil remake in 2011.

The announcement of the film's remake was made on October 19, marking the 32nd anniversary of the film's theatrical release. Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment, told Variety, "We have been the pioneers in innovating newer methods to entertaining India. It is imperative to keep evolving with the trends of the industry. Our first move in reintroducing old content to the contemporary audience is our partnership with IMEN for ‘Jamai Raja.’ They have proven expertise and the right acumen to develop enjoyable content and reinvent the classic on such a large scale.”

Indian Media Entertainment Network CEO, Nilesh Sahai, also teased that the 'massive action entertainer' will make people laugh and cry a little in theatres. He also revealed that the film is being mounted on a large scale.

More on Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's work front

Anil was last seen in Raj Mehta’s multi-starrer comedy JugJugg Jeeyo. It also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. He now has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor s well as Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Madhuri was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Maja Maa, which was released on October 6.