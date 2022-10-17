Shriram Nene Wishes 'beautiful' Wife Madhuri Dixit On 23rd Wedding Anniversary; 'Love You'

Shriram Nene penned a loving note for his wife and superstar Madhuri Dixit on the occasion of their 23rd marriage anniversary. The doctor shared a throwback picture with his actor wife and cherished their fond moments over the years. He expressed gratitude for the life they've built together, adding that he's looking forward to many more years of 'love, happiness, and adventures'.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene tied the knot on October 17, 1999, in a traditional affair in Southern California. The duo have two kids together- sons Arin and Ryan.

Shriram Nene wishes 'beautiful' wife Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Shriram Nene shared a quote by Aristotle and further mentioned, "Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, my soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together."

He continued, "Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much babe!" Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "Happy anniversary!! Love you both," "May your lives be filled with love, joy and adventure always," and "most adorable couple," among other things.

On the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Maja Maa, which was released on October 6. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh and more in pivotal roles.

According to the streamer, Maja Maa is a warm, funny story set in Vadodara about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle in her son's marriage plans and contests societal norms.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DRNENEOFFICIAL)