Anil Kapoor And Sridevi’s 'Karma' Vs 'Jaanbaaz': Which 1986 Hit Gained More Popularity?

Anil Kapoor is one of the celebrated actor and producer in the entertainment industry, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi movies, as well as some international projects and television series. Anil Kapoor has won numerous awards in his career, that also includes two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Anil Kapoor made his acting debut with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979). In his four decades-long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor worked with some great actors and moviemakers. One such actor who has often been seen as Anil Kapoor’s co-star is Late Sridevi. Here is which one of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s movies out of Karma and Jaanbaaz ruled the hearts of the audience in 1986. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s Karma or Jaanbaaz?

Karma

In 1986, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Subhash Ghai’s multistarrer movie, Karma. The movie also cast Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Poonam Dhillon, and Satyanarayana Kaikala as the lead characters in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a group of police officers who set on a mission to stop the British operating gang who want to rule on India. The movie gained critical acclamation and was also a huge commercial success at the box-office, at the time. Not only the plot, but the audiences also loved the songs of the movie. The song album of the movie was a mixture of sad, happy, love, and peppy songs.

Janbaaz

In 1986 again, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi came together on-screen for Feroz Khan’s Janbaaz. The movie also cast Feroz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Rekha, and Puneet Issar as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Rana Vikram Singh and his two songs, Rajesh who is a police officer and Amar, who is a fun-loving playboy. The movie is largely inspired by Joseph Cotton and Gregory Peck’s Hollywood movie, Duel in the Sun (1946). The movie was loved by the audience and even gained commercial success at the box-office.

