Anil Kapoor And Sridevi's Lamhe Or Laadla: Which Movie Was Loved More By The Masses?

Anil Kapoor is one of the popular Indian producer and actor in the entertainment industry, also recognised globally. Anil Kapoor has done over a hundred projects, including Hindi movies, as well as international movies, and television series. In Anil Kapoor’s four decades-long career as an actor, he has worked with some great actors and moviemakers. One of Anil Kapoor's most popular on-screen pairings was with Sridevi. It was a treat to the eyes of the audience to watch the two actors together on the big screen. Here is which one of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s movies out of Lamhe and Laadla was loved more by the audience. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s Lamhe or Laadla?

In 1991, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Yash Chopra’s romantic musical drama, Lamhe (1991). The movie was penned by Honey Irani. The lead cast of the movie also included Anupam Kher, Waheeda Rehman, and Deepak Malhotra as the lead characters. The movie is considered to be one of Yash Chopra’s most cherished movie, with a story of moments of passion and of ecstasy with soul-stirring music and of life-changing love. The plot of the film revolves around the life of young Viren Pratap Singh and his love story with Pallavi.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

The music was composed by Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia (Shiv-Hari) and the lyrics were provided by Anand Bakshi. The movie gained critical acclamation. The movie also won an award for The Best Costume Design at the 39th National Film Awards and won five awards at the 37th Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress, Best Film, Best Comedian, Best Story, and Best Dialogue. The movie reportedly earned ₹2 crores at the box-office, at the time.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

In 1994, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Raj Kanwar’s Laadla. The movie was penned by Anees Bazmee. The lead cast of the movie also includes Raveena Tandon, Farida Jalal, Prem Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Monish Bahl, and Anupam Kher as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an honest man, Raj Verma who lives and takes care of his disabled mother. The music for the movie was directed by Anand- Milind and lyrics of the song are by Sameer. The music of the movie topped all charts when released. It was among the bestselling albums of 1994. The movie reportedly earned ₹11.8 crores at the box-office, at the time.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.