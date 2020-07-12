Anil Kapoor And Sridevi's Movies That Are Definitely A Must-watch

Anil Kapoor is one of the most celebrated and recognised Indian actors and producers. The actor has appeared in more than a hundred movies, including a few international movies and television series. Anil Kapoor has also won many awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in many different acting categories. Anil Kapoor made his acting debut with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979). In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has worked with some great actors and moviemakers. One of the most popular pairings of Anil Kapoor was with Sridevi, and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Here are his superhit movies with Late actor Sridevi. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's popular movies

Mr India (1987)

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India. It is an action-comedy drama movie. The plot of the film revolves around a poor man who has a very big heart, who takes orphans into his home. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save those children from a megalomaniac. The movie is considered to be a classic even today.

Lamhe (1991)

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Yash Chopra’s Lamhe. The romantic drama also cast Anupam Kher as the lead character. The movie is considered to be one of Anil Kapoor’s most cherished film, with a story of moments of passion, of ecstasy, soul-stirring music and, of life-changing love.

Heer Ranjha (1992)

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Harmesh Malhotra’s Heer Ranjha. The romantic drama movie also cast Anupam Kher as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the hardships Heer and Deedho (Ranjha) face to achieve fulfil their love story.

Mr Bechara (1996)

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Bhagyaraj’s Mr Beechara. The comedy-drama movie also cast Nagarjuna Akkineni as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the life story of a shy printer, Mr Bechara.

Judaai (1997)

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Raj Kanwar’s Judaai. The romantic drama also cast Urmila Matondkar as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around Kaajal, who is married to Ravi, an engineer thinking he is wealthy and earns a lot under the table. Jhanvi, the niece of Ravi's boss, arrives from abroad and falls deeply in love with Ravi knowing that he is married with two kids. When Jhanvi's attempts to attract Ravi fail, she lures Kaajal with a lot of money asking for her permission to allow her husband to marry her.

