Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Stop By For A Quick Workout During Rhea Kapoor's Wedding

Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani tied the knot on Saturday, August 14 at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Juhu in an intimate ceremony. The event was attended by family and close friends including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others. Among the attendees was also one of Rhea Kapoor’s best friends, designer Masaba Gupta, who took to her Instagram account to share several pictures of her BFF’s wedding. One of the pictures she shared showed fans Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sparing some time for a workout amidst the wedding festivities.

Masaba Gupta shared a picture of the duo next to gym equipment facing each other. Gupta called them ‘focused as always’ and adding the hashtag ‘#fitnessfirst’. In the picture the two Kapoors can be seen twinning with each other as they wear blue and white for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding celebration.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which streamed on Netflix. It was helmed by Kaashvi Nair and also saw Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles alongside Arjun Kapoor. The actor also took up a role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also featured Parineeti Chopra in a lead role. Bhoot Police will be Arjun Kapoor’s next film, which will also star Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Anil Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in AK vs AK alongside filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film was a thriller and streamed on Netflix. The actor also took on a role alongside Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which has a star-cast including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film will also feature social media icon Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul and will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Animal, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy. The film will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles alongside Anil Kapoor.

Image: Rhea Kapoor-Instagram/arjunkapoorcafe-Twitter











