Anil Kapoor's Top Dapper Looks That Will Make You Want To Refresh Your Wardrobe

Anil Kapoor is a popular actor who is known for his comedy as well as intense roles. He is among the most influential actors in Hindi cinema. He has also appeared in international films and television series. Anil Kapoor has a firm footing in the Indian film industry and is a widely celebrated actor. The actor has also won numerous accolades. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Malang which is set to release in February 2020.

Also read: Anil Kapoor Said THIS About Malang Stars Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur

Anil Kapoor who is in his 60s now and still included among the best-dressed celebrities of all time. The actor is popular for his dapper style and he still does it so well that he has rubbed off on other celebrities as well. Let’s take a look at Anil Kapoor’s dapper style:

The Malang actor can be seen sporting sunglasses for the promotion of an eyewear brand. He is also seen wearing a turtle neck and rocking with a coat, which suits him, as it bolsters his machismo elegantly. Below are some more pictures of Anil Kapoor in a preppy style which will inspire you to don a classy look.

In this one, Anil Kapoor can be seen in preppy style attire, with an overcoat as well. He is wearing a striped suit piece along with a black overcoat. And as always, the actor never fails to show off his ultra-modern sunglasses. Check out some of his more looks.

In this look, Anil Kapoor is rocking a casual street-style look. He can be seen wearing a denim-style jacket. In the other picture, Kapoor is also rocking an athleisure-styled look.

Also Read: Prabhas' Dapper Suit-looks Which Will Surely Give His Fans Major Fashion Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.