Prabhas' Dapper Suit-looks Which Will Surely Give His Fans Major Fashion Goals

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most popular and bankable South Indian actors of recent times with 2 back to back record-breaking films in the history of Indian Cinema titled Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Both the movies did exceedingly well at the box office with the first instalment being the highest-grossing Indian film of all time while the second instalment being the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The actor also recently stepped foot into Bollywood along with Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho which also did reasonably well at the box office entering the 100 crore club. Not only his acting but his style game too is appreciated and followed by multiple people across the country.

Hence, here five times when Prabhas impressed everyone with suit-looks:

Prabhas, along with his co-actors Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Mahesh Manjrekar appeared on television talk show named The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting his film Saaho. The actor donned a plain black t-shirt with a greyish-silver blazer and grey pants and completed the look with black slip-on loafers.

The Baahubali actor Prabhas along with his co-actor Rana Daggubati and director S.S. Rajamouli appeared on an eminent English talk show hosted by a well-known producer. For the show, Prabhas sported a black satin shirt which he paired with a black blazer and silver pants, blue socks and lace-up shoes.

The above photograph is from Prabhas' recent movie Saaho. In the picture, Prabhas is seen donning an all-grey tuxedo suit which he paired with a black shirt, tie and shoes.

Prabhas looks dapper as he posed for a photoshoot in a black and white tuxedo suit and white shirt and completed his look with a black bow and a green watch.

In another look from his last movie Saaho, Prabhas donned a red blazer which he paired with red pants and a white shirt which he completed with sunglasses and brown slip-on loafers for the song Ye Chota Nuvvunna.

