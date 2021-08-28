Anil Kapoor Drops Pictures Of '2 Handsome Kapoor Boys'; Son-in-law Karan Boolani Reacts

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is undoubtedly ageing like fine wine. Many of his fans and followers feel that he is getting better with age. Fans cannot stop droolong over Kapoor's style. His fashion statement at his daughter, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding has been strong. The actor recently took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a pair of stunning pictures featuring 'two handsome Kapoor boys.' Take a look.

Anil Kapoor drops pics of '2 handsome Kapoor boys'

In the first picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen standing against a wall and flashing an intense look while posing for the camera. He donned a grey kurta, yellow pants and a matching buttoned long jacket over the kurta, making him look elegant as well as stylish. In the second picture, he was seated on a wooden chair and can be seen flashing his evergreen smile. Sharing the pictures, he penned, "2 handsome Kapoor boys."

As per the pictures that had come out, Kapoor sported the same ethnic attire at his daughter, Rhea Kapoor's reception dinner that was held at his Juhu residence in Mumbai. The pictures are captured by the renowned photographer, Vaishnav Praveen. The place tagged in the post is Anil Kapoor's House, Juhu Mumbai. As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on him. However, one comment that grabbed everyone's eyeballs was that of his son-in-law, Karan Boolani, who dropped a dog and a red heart emoticon.

Several other celebrities also took the opportunity to praise the actor. Raj Singh Chaudhary commented, "Dapper and dashing as always sir," while Aalim Hakim wrote, "wow" with a pair of fire emojis. A fan commented, "Uffffff young man." Another one wrote, "Anti-ageing" with a heart-eyed face emoji. A netizen chipped in, "Nice Look Anil sir," while another one added, "What a fine young man."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kapoor was last scene in 2020's AK vs AK and Malang. He is currently filming for his upcoming flick, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

IMAGE: AP