Anil Kapoor Gives A Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To The 'Show Man' Of Bollywood Raj Kapoor

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter account to commemorate the 'Show Man' of Bollywood, Raj Kapoor, on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary this Saturday. The actor posted a sepia-toned photograph of Raj Kapoor and captioned it with a heartfelt message reminiscing the times they had once spent together. Anil Kapoor fondly recalled the extravagant Bollywood parties hosted by the late actor as he declared that there never will be anybody like him.

Have a look at Anil Kapoor's tribute:

Remembering #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary...my most memorable parties were with him for his birthday in Chembur. Filled with glamour, glitz, showmanship & the entire film industry! There never was and never will be anybody like him... pic.twitter.com/IEbRCvGP3e — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 14, 2019

The Greatest Show Man of Indian Cinema

The heir to the Kapoor dynasty set by his father Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor made his mark in the Hindi film industry with his debut film Neelkamal in 1947 opposite actor Madhubala. He went on to master all aspects of film making at a very young age and set-up the famous R.K Films in Chembur, Mumbai. His most memorable performance as an actor and a filmmaker has been for the 1970 drama film Mera Naam Joker. Post this film, Raj Kapoor has often been hailed as the 'Charlie Chaplin of Indian cinema' for his portrayal of an ordinary man who remains cheerful and honest even in the face of adversity.

The 'Show Man' of Bollywood is fondly remembered by many other actors in B-Town as they shared their memories of the late thespian. His son, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, took to his social media account to remember his father and posted a black and white photo from Mera Naam Joker featuring his late father with the iconic joker doll. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrugan Sinha also shared their wishes for Raj Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary.

Take a look at their posts:

Happy Birthday dad! We shall always remember you.......love! pic.twitter.com/mT38hpxTma — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 14, 2019

Beloved Raj Kapoor sahab, have a wonderful birthday in heaven. You will always be remembered 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VXD53bWGmN — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2019

Remembering with fondness & love the greatest showman, actor, producer & director #RajKapoor on his birthday. He was extremely passionate about his craft donning many caps with perfection. His films had a worldwide audience. He set up his own studio #RKStudios at 24 yrs & made — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 14, 2019

