The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anil Kapoor Gives A Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To The 'Show Man' Of Bollywood Raj Kapoor

Bollywood News

On his 95th birth anniversary, the legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor was remembered by actor Anil Kapoor as someone irreplaceable in the film industry

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter account to commemorate the 'Show Man' of Bollywood, Raj Kapoor, on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary this Saturday. The actor posted a sepia-toned photograph of Raj Kapoor and captioned it with a heartfelt message reminiscing the times they had once spent together. Anil Kapoor fondly recalled the extravagant Bollywood parties hosted by the late actor as he declared that there never will be anybody like him.

Have a look at Anil Kapoor's tribute:

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan reveals a big secret about Anil Kapoor

The Greatest Show Man of Indian Cinema

The heir to the Kapoor dynasty set by his father Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor made his mark in the Hindi film industry with his debut film Neelkamal in 1947 opposite actor Madhubala. He went on to master all aspects of film making at a very young age and set-up the famous R.K Films in Chembur, Mumbai. His most memorable performance as an actor and a filmmaker has been for the 1970 drama film Mera Naam Joker. Post this film, Raj Kapoor has often been hailed as the 'Charlie Chaplin of Indian cinema' for his portrayal of an ordinary man who remains cheerful and honest even in the face of adversity.

Read | Initially decided to do what no other Kapoor was doing: Anil Kapoor

The 'Show Man' of Bollywood is fondly remembered by many other actors in B-Town as they shared their memories of the late thespian. His son, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, took to his social media account to remember his father and posted a black and white photo from Mera Naam Joker featuring his late father with the iconic joker doll. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrugan Sinha also shared their wishes for Raj Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary.

Take a look at their posts:

 Read | "Rishi Kapoor is a lot like Malayalam superstar Mohanlal", says 'The Body' director

 

Read | Rishi Kapoor signs his first film post return from USA, to team up with Juhi Chawla

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST