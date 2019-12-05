Rishi Kapoor Signs His First Film Post Return From USA, To Team Up With Juhi Chawla

After an impressive year at the box office, with the successful 102 Not Out and the critically acclaimed Mulk, Rishi Kapoor surprised fans that he was heading to the USA for medical reasons. As the veteran was under treatment for close to a year, he went less active on a platform he was always on fire at, Twitter, but at the same time, stars from the film industry visiting him in the USA had kept his well-wishers aware about his health. The Agneepath star coming back to the bay recently and also to the microblogging platform had delighted his fans. Now, Rishi Kapoor is also returning to acting after a while; he has signed a film opposite Juhi Chawla, titled Sharmaji Namkeen. Not just the two veterans, the movie has other major names associated with it, like Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani and Abhishek Chaubey.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Says, "Parents Must Never Nickname A Child"; Changes His Display Picture

Trade analayst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter, with a photograph of Rishi Kapoor posing with Honey Trehan, Hitesh Bhatia, Ritesh Sidhwani and Abhishek Chaubey. He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #RishiKapoor returns to films with #SharmajiNamkeen... Costars #JuhiChawla... Directed by Hitesh Bhatia... Produced by Excel Entertainment [Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar] in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures [Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey].” Honey Trehan has been a popular casting director of the industry. Abhishek Chaubey is known for movies like the Ishqiya franchise and Udta Punjab. Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have done several movies in the past like Eena Meena Deeka, Daraar, Bol Radha Bol, among others.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Responds To The Backlash He Received For His Review Of The Irishman

Here’s the post

However, the movie is not a new announcement as such since it had been announced in September 2018. At that time, even Juhi Chawla had posed with the team. However, the title was not revealed then and Excel Entertainment too was not a part of it. It seems the makers were waiting for Rishi Kapoor to return, rather than sign another actor, which is a commendable gesture if that is a case.

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla... The popular jodi to star in a family comedy... Sony Pictures Intl Prod India and MacGuffin Pictures announce their first collaboration... Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, who has co-written the film with Supratik Sen... Filming begins in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UWySRGlfdg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

READ: Neetu Kapoor's Post With Rishi Kapoor & Friends Makes Netizens Ask If Sanjay Dutt Is Okay

Though Sharmaji Namkeen is set to be the first film that Rishi Kapoor will shoot for post his return from USA, he had multiple films releasing during this phase. He featured in Jhootha Kahin Ka a few weeks ago. Another film of his, The Body, will release on December 13. The movie features Rishi Kapoor in the role of an investigating officer and it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Praises Ayushmann & Ranbir; Says Actors Need To Work On Their Mind, Not Body

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.