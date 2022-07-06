Anil Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he played a pivotal role alongside Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and others. The actor has now taken to his social media account to give his fans and followers a glimpse into his intense fitness regime. In the video that he shared online, he emphasised the importance of having a healthy and nutritious diet.

Anil Kapoor's fitness routine

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and shed light on his fitness routine as he revealed that he begins his day on a 'competitive' note by playing darts. He mentioned it helps him 'get into focus' and the actor was seen hitting the bullseye with each shot. He was then seen doing several sets of bicep curls, and push-ups, and was also seen cycling. He revealed that for him, fitness is all about 'feeling good'.

The Thar actor also believes that 'diet is the key' and mentioned that food is to nourish one's physical and mental strength, rather than for taste. He captioned the clip, "The grind that comes before lights, camera and action" and said-

"For me, fitness is about feeling good about myself. It's important to keep myself fit enough to face the camera. I think diet is more important than working out sometimes. I think food is not for taste, but for you to build your strength and stamina. You consume as much as you need for your body, and your mental and physical strength, that's what food is for. So, I think diet is the key"

The Bollywood star often takes to his Instagram to give fans a glimpse into his fitness routine. Recently, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, the actor shared a few pictures of him perfecting several complex asanas. He explained the benefits of yoga and urged his fans to practice it as well, as it leads to having a 'happy & healthy mind & body'. He wrote in the caption, “Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body, everyone should do some form of yoga every day! This is my advice so you can also #JugJuggJeeyo.”

Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday! This is my advice so you can also #JugJuggJeeyo pic.twitter.com/8baeEV8CyA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 21, 2022

