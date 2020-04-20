Anil Kapoor: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Actor; Read To Know More

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is widely adored by his fans He is noted for his charming personality, both on and offscreen. He is always quick to crack the joke or fire off a humorous retort. In one of the interviews, Anil Kapoor said that life is all about humour and fun. Here are some interesting facts about Anil Kapoor.

Interesting facts about Anil Kapoor:

63 & Still Jhakaas:

The veteran actor, when asked about his secret behind looking so young at his age, revealed that he holds happiness inside and outside. He is also known for his unique sense of style and fashion.

Evergreen dialogues of Anil Kapoor:

Here are a few evergreen dialogues which made Anil Kapoor one of the famous actors in Hindi cinema:

Maska hai maska… Ek dum jhakaas! (Yudh) Police ki goli mein itna loha hai, Ek baar thok di na… toh Zindagi bhar tere Khoon mein iron ki kami nahi hogi – (Shootout At Wadala) Shatranj ke Mohre wahi hai, magar baazi palat Chuki hai – (Meri Jung) Police asli ho ya nakli, aati sa**i hamesha late hi hai – (Musafir) Aaj Tak tum log baimaani aur zulm ka bazaar garam Karte rahey, Magar ab tumharey zulm aur paap ke pyale chalak uthe hai, ab tumhare ek-ek jurm ka hisaab liya jayega – (Mr.India)

His debut lead role came in Woh 7 Din

Anil Kapoor made his debut lead role in the film, Woh 7 Din, which was a remake of the hit Tamil film, Antha Ezhu Naatkal, released in 1981. He appeared alongside Padmini Kolhapure in Woh 7 Din. It also had Naseeruddin Shah in a crucial supporting role.

Anil Kapoor was not the first choice for Shekhar Kapur's iconic superhero film, Mr. India

According to reports, the lead role for Mr. India was initially offered to Amitabh Bachchan but after it was turned down by Big-B, Kapoor was roped in to portray the character. It proved to be a major success in Kapoor's career and the film is often regarded as one of the greatest Hindi movies ever made.

A Trained singer:

Many of us did not know that Anil Kapoor is a trained semi-classical singer and an all-rounder when it comes to talent. He has sung Pyar Kiya Nahi Jaata from Woh 7 Din in 1983 and I Love You from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in 2000.

