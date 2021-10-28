Anil Kapoor Highlights ‘uncanny Resemblance’ With Mom Nirmal In Throwback Thursday Pic

Anil Kapoor headed to Twitter on Thursday to share a major throwback post as he hopped on the Throwback Thursday trend. He uploaded a collage of pictures that included an image of his mother Nirmal Kapoor in her younger days and compared it to his childhood picture. He wished to highlight the resemblance between the two through his adorable post.

Anil Kapoor posts a throwback picture of his mother to highlight the resemblance they share

Anil Kapoor's Twitter followers were in for a treat on Thursday as the actor posted an old picture of his mom, Nirmal Kapoor on Twitter. In the picture, Nirmal can be seen in an elegant white saree, jewellery and neatly done hair as she posed for the camera. In the other picture, a younger Anil Kapoor can be seen gazing into the camera. He wrote in the caption of his post, "The uncanny resemblance".

See the throwback picture here

In the comments of the picture, fans and followers replied and lauded Nirmal for her gorgeous looks and mentioned that there was truly a resemblance between the mother-son duo. One netizen wrote, "Mommy looks super gorgeous", while another said, "Like Mother Like Son". Another Twitter user mentioned that Anil Kapoor's mother looked graceful in the throwback picture Anil uploaded.

So true. Mommy looks super gorgeous 👌👌 — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) October 28, 2021

Like Mother Like Son — amit shende (@amitshende79) October 28, 2021

Graceful mom.... — mamak2422 (@mamu224) October 28, 2021

Anil Kapoor on the work front

The actor will soon be seen in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Maniesh Paul and Prajakte Koli will also take on roles in the film. Fans have been awaiting the release of the film and choreographer Bosco Martis recently shared a picture on social media that hinted he may be doing a Jug Jugg Jeeyo film song with the star cast. He captioned the image, "Some privileges need to be captured."

According to recent reports, Anil Kapoor will soon join hands with Aditya Roy Kapur once again for the duo's next film. The two will reportedly star in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. Anil is side to be playing the role that Hugh Laurie essayed in the original, while Aditya will play the role that was originally played by Tom Hiddleston.

Image: Instagram/@anilkapoor