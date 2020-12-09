Anil Kapoor, Netflix Apologise After IAF Raise Objection Over 'AK Vs AK' Trailer

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday took objection to the "inaccurately" donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the upcoming Anil Kapoor starrer Netflix movie AK vs AK. Anil Kapoor a few minutes back took tot his Twitter handle to share a video and tendered an apology for the same. Kapoor also explained why he is wearing the uniform and the reason behind using the 'unparliamentary language'

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said: "related scenes" are needed to be withdrawn. "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72," the IAF tweeted.

In the trailer, Kapoor is seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF. In one of the dialogues, Kapoor used cuss words. Content platform Netflix too apologised and wrote, "Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors."

Anil Kapoor's Apology

"It has come to my attention that the trailer has offended some people as I am wearing the IAF uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unitentionally hurting the sentiments. My character in the film is in uniform because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he experiences and portrays is that of a distraught father It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform in his quest to find his missing daughter. It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmakers to disrespect the Indian Airforce. I've always had the utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless servive of all our defence forces. So, I truly apologise for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments."

Netflix's Apology

Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

The movie is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

(with PTI inputs)

