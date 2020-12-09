IAF Flags Netflix's 'AK Vs AK' Over Uniform & Language Violation; Wants Scenes Withdrawn

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday objected to the portrayal of the force in the upcoming Netflix movie 'AK vs AK' starring Anik Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The Air Force in a tweet said that the IAF uniform donned by Anil Kapoor in the trailer of the movie which was released a couple of days back is "inaccurately donned and the language is inappropriate."

'The related scenes need to be withdrawn': IAF

"This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.," the Indian Air Force added as it retweeted the trailer shared by Anil Kapoor and tagged the Twitter handles of Netflix India and Anurag Kashyap.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

Director Vikramaditya Motwane on Monday said he is happy to have made "AK vs AK", a film he has been working on for seven years, with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. According to media reports, the film narrates the story of a brash film director (played by Kashyap), who kidnaps the daughter of a popular movie star (played by Kapoor) and shows the actor's desperate search for his daughter (Sonam Kapoor) in real-time to present it as his next blockbuster. The film will stream on Netflix from December 24.

READ | Centre sends five-point agriculture laws amendment proposal; farmers huddle up to assess

READ | BJP surrounds Kolkata airport as Nadda arrives; Mamata's TMC says 'he doesn't know Bengal'

In August, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had written a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the movie ''Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl''. That movie too released on streaming platform Netflix. The movie is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

READ | Key meet at DCGI on Pfizer, Serum & Covaxin's vaccines; 64 diplomats visit Bharat Biotech

READ | 'Don't misguide': Kumaraswamy blunts Congress attack as JDS backs Karnataka BJP's land law

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.