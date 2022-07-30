Anil Kapoor Posts Sweet Pics With Anupam Kher On Friendship Day; 'Through Thick & Thin'

Anil Kapoor took to his social media account on Saturday, July 30, to share some throwback pictures with his fellow Bollywood star, Anupam Kher on the occasion of Friendship Day. The post gave fans 'friendship goals' as Anil penned down a sweet note about getting 'through thick and thin' with his dear friend. The duo worked together in films including Ram Lakhan, Beta, Laadla, Tezaab, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate and many more, and became a much-loved pair on the big screen.

Anil Kapoor wishes Anupam Kher on Friendship Day

In the caption of his post, Anil Kapoor noted how the duo has been through their share of ups and downs, fights and tears. He also shared how they have gone through several sections of the film industry including Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood. The series of pictures saw the much-loved stars embracing each other, posing together and smiling from ear to ear over the years. Anil captioned the post, "Through thick and thin from fights to making up..shared tears and laughter .. from Bollywood to Hollywood to Tollywood .. done it all and more to come...Happy friendship day."

Have a look at the post here

Through thick and thin from fights to making up..shared tears and laughter .. from Bollywood to Hollywood to Tollywood .. done it all and more to come...Happy friendship day...@AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/AxNeD5uRGb — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2022

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and hailed the actors for their strong bond. A netizen was in awe of their 'amazing friendship'. A fan also shared a sweet black and white picture of the duo spending time together as they wished them on the occasion of Friendship Day. Some also flooded the comments with hearts as they sent their love to the duo.

Wow... amezing friendship of the bollywood 👌👌👍👍👏👏😍😍 — Abhi (@abhishe97325299) July 30, 2022

Happy friendship days !!!! pic.twitter.com/HSEcyJssYi — Пушкарева Юлия (@1978_J12) July 30, 2022

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on work front

Anil Kapoor was most recently seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which hosted an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and others. The film was hailed and loved by critics and the audience alike and was all about love, family and relationships. The actor will also soon be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, in which he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Anupam Kher on the other hand was seen in The Kashmir Files, which became the talk of the town as soon as it was released and also soared at the box office. The actor will soon be seen in IB 71 alongside Vidyut Jammwal and will also take on a pivotal role in Emergency, which will star Kangana Ranaut as the former PM of India Indira Gandhi, and will see Kher step into the shoes of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Image: Twitter/@AnilKapoor