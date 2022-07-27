‘Emergency' Stars Anupam Kher As Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency has piqued the curiosity of the film among viewers from the moment its first look hit the airwaves. The actress who is also donning the director’s hat for the film slew with her uncanny resemblance to the former PM Indira Gandhi and received praise for her nuanced performance.

While Ranaut plays Mrs Gandhi, actor Anupam Kher, and the revolutionary leader J P Narayan, the makers have now revealed that actor Shreyas Talpade will be essaying the important role of late politician Atal Behari Vajpayee who has served three terms as the country’s Prime Minister.

Kangana Ranaut on Shreyas Talpade's role

Talking about the actor joining the cast of the film, Kangana Ranaut says, “He plays Atal Behari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor. I personally feel that his performance in the role of Atal Behari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role.”

Shreyas Talpade adds, “Atal ji is one of the most revered, intelligent, learned, influential and also one of the most loved leaders of India as well as across the world. To portray him on screen is not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and definitely a bigger responsibility. I hope I live up to everybody’s expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part. Kangana ma’am is one of the most versatile and finest actresses in the country. She has proved it time and again. But to see her direct a film firsthand and to experience that magic firsthand is simply outstanding. She is a fantastic and magnificent director who is extremely clear in her vision and is completely sorted. It is a thing of pride to be directed by her in this huge magnum opus called Emergency. I am happy and delighted. Best wishes to the entire team. It’s time for Emergency.”

