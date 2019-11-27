Anil Kapoor Promotes Daughter Rhea Kapoor's Collab Venture 'The Chronicles Of Femininity'

Anil Kapoor is known to have a friendly relationship with all his children as the actor has claimed on various occasions. An instance of the actor's support of his children and their initiatives can be seen through his latest Instagram post. The Pagalpanti actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and gave an inkling of his daughter Rhea Kapoor's next big venture titled 'the Chronicles of Femininity.' Anil Kapoor posted the words "Be Your Own Motivational Quote" in the post and captioned it by hinting at the collaboration of his fashion designer daughter Rhea Kapoor with actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta, who is one of the leading female designers of India.

The apparent collaboration between the two designers seems to be for a fashion line for women and will be launched on November 30. Rhea Kapoor has always been the stylist for her sister actor Sonam Kapoor who is known for her fashion sense in the film industry. The two sisters have also collaborated and started their own clothing brand called Rheson. Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta's new jewelry collection, where she has collaborated with luxury brand, Tribe by Amrapali is out and is called 'Ghana Ghana'.

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The 63-year-old actor was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer Pagalpanti. Anil Kapoor is currently filming for this movie after finishing up Mohit Suri's Malang in which he will share the screen with actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu. The actor will also star in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht which is currently in its pre-production stages.

