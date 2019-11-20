Sonam Kapoor: The Actor's Sister-act In LA With Rhea Kapoor | Check Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is currently on a vacation in Los Angeles, with her sister Rhea Kapoor and Husband Anand Ahuja. The actor has reportedly visited the city several times before and this time she is seen posting pictures with her sister using hashtag #LATheKapoorWay. Sonam Kapoor has over twenty-three million followers on Instagram and receives a lot of love from her followers. The actor is travelling around the city of Los Angeles with Discover LA, a travel agency that provides exciting offers to tourists visiting the city. Here are the latest pictures from Sonam's ongoing trip.

Sonam's LA pictures

Sonam also posted pictures of herself in her husband's clothing brand, Bhaane. The actor wore a mustard coloured top, blue denim and black heels. She accessorised the look with a black handbag and brown sunglasses.

Rheson

Rheson is a homegrown brand of sisters Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Sonam has always been considered a fashion icon in the film industry and Rhea has always stayed behind the scenes to make her sister reach that mark. The two came together and made this brand happen.

