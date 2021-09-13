Anil Kapoor Reacts To Online Trolls Calling Him And Sonam Kapoor 'shameless'

Celebrities are often in the limelight and become the target of online trolls. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor had a befitting response to one such troll. Kapoor recently appeared on a talk show where the host read out a mean comment about the actor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. The online troll called Anil and his daughter Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' people who would do anything for money.

Anil Kapoor reacts to troll calling him shameless

Anil Kapoor recently appeared on the talk show Pinch and had a befitting reply for an online troll. The host read out a comment to Kapoor that read, "I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money." The actor calmly replied and said, "Agar unhoney aisa comment kiya hai to vo shaayad burey mood me they, ya dukhi they"(If a person is commenting something like this then maybe he is upset or sad).

Anil Kapoor is married to Sunita Kapoor and the couple has three kids, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Kapoor's daughter Rhea recently tied the knot to Karan Boolani and the actor took to his Instagram and wrote that his family was complete. He wrote, "and with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed."

Anil Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Nayak

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram and celebrated 20 years of his political action film Nayak. Kapoor plays the role of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad a television cameraman and, later, television presenter who becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day. The actor shared a snap of himself from the movie and wrote, "20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20 years of Nayak." Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the comedy-drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram