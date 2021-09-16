Anil Kapoor Reacts To Trolls Saying 'he Lives With A Plastic Surgeon, Drinks Snake Blood'

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors of Hindi cinema. He has also been called as one of the 'timeless' actors, quite literally, as to fans, he never seems to be ageing on or off the screen. In several interviews, many people have asked him the reason behind his fitness, while a few others drew a lot of assumptions behind his toned physique. A netizen has commented that Kapoor 'lives with his plastic surgeon,' while another one stated that the actor 'drinks snake blood' to stay young. Recently, during his appearance on a recent talk show, Pinch, Anil Kapoor replied to such trolls.

Anil Kapoor replied to the troll

Recently, on the talk show Pinch, the host read out mean tweets and comments that had been made on Mr. India star Anil Kapoor. In the video, one can see people commenting on Kapoor's anti-aging looks. One person had commented, "I think he lives with his plastic surgeon," while another one wrote, "I think he drinks snake blood." Replying to such trolls, Kapoor instantly asked, "Yeh genuine hai ke aap logon ne paise deke (Is this genuine or did you people pay them to say this)." To which the host assured the actor that these were genuine comments.

The Dil Dhadakne Do star also admitted that he has been extremely privileged when it came to his personal as well as professional life. He went on to credit his hard work and his fans for everything that he has achieved today.

Speaking about his fitness and stunning looks, Kapoor said, "Everybody goes through ups and downs but I've been fortunate. I have been blessed. I feel that one has 24 hours in a day, if you can't take care of yourself for even one hour in a day then what's the point."

Kapoor has several films in the pipeline. He last appeared in a Netflix thriller drama, AK vs AK. He will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The actor has also committed for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

