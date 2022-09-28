Anil Kapoor Remembers Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birth Anniversary, Shares Voice Note From Her

The entire nation is remembering legendary singer Lala Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary, today. Several fans, as well as celebrities, have been sharing heartfelt posts to pay tribute to the melody queen online. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also headed to his social media space and uploaded a voice note sent to him by Mangeshkar. He even penned a heartfelt letter remembering the iconic singer on her birth anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor tweeted, "On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings.…" The voice note shared by Kapoor was all about Lata Mangeshkar giving blessings to him on the occasion of Laxmi pooja.

Fans poured their hearts out as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "Lata Ji was and will always be in our hearts. Thank you Sir for your precious gift to all of her fans. Stay Blessed," another fan wrote, "This is awesome Anil sir... Heart touching Dil ko chuu gaya Sir.. Lata Mam one of the Legendary Singer... We miss her a Lot," while other dropped hearts on the post.

More about Lata Mangeshkar

The Indian playback singer was widely considered to have been one of the greatest and most influential singers in India. Her contributions to the Indian music industry over an eight-decade career earned her titles such as "Queen of Melody," "Nightingale of India," and "Voice of the Millennium."

Although she mostly worked in Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali, she recorded songs in more than 36 different Indian languages as well as a few other tongues. The late singer was a recipient of a number of awards including the Bharat Ratna and was also a world record holder.

On January 8, 2022, Lata was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Her health deteriorated, and she departed for the heavenly abode. In the meantime, as a sincere tribute to the legendary singer, Prime Minister Modi opened the "Lata Mangeshkar Chowk" in Ayodhya on the 93rd anniversary of her birth.

Image: PTI, Facebook/@anilskapoor