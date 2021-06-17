Anil Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture Of Wife Sunita; Says 'always Looking At Her In Awe'

Anil Kapoor has shown the world time and again that he is wholeheartedly in love and awe of his wife Sunita. The actor has never failed to appreciate his wife for all the support she has lent him, be it for his career or in their personal lives. Anil Kapoor's latest Instagram post further affirms these notions. Let's take a look at what Anil Kapoor has to say about his wife.

Anil Kapoor's awe-struck Instagram post for wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a never seen before picture of his wife Sunita Kapoor. Anil Kapoor's Instagram post is a throwback photo of his wife Sunita from earlier years. In the grainy photo, Sunita is sitting at a desk in an office. There are a bunch of files and stationery items lying around. There is an AC vent behind Sunita and the transparent windows are securely shut. Another building can be seen beyond the windows. There is a photo of a deity as well, on the wall directly behind her.

Sunita Kapoor is looking at the camera with a bright smile. Her hair is left open and she is wearing an overcoat over her outfit. Anil Kapoor added the caption "Always looking at her in awe!" and a heart emoji as well. Sunita Kapoor responded to the post with a bunch of emojis including red hearts, facepalm and smiley emojis.

The post saw comments from the couple's son-in-law Anand Ahuja, and Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karana Boolani. Anand Ahuja commented "Nothings changed! Super Kapoor @kapoor.sunita looks the same and @anilskapoor you look at her the same" along with heart emojis whereas Karan dropped a simple red heart emoji.

The post also saw comments from friends and celebs like Anupam Kher, Neetu Kapoor, Pammi Bakshi Gautam, Mukti Mohan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Prajakta Koli. Fatima commented "Uff! Bahut Sundar Pic!" whereas Anupam Kher commented "Stunning Pic!" Neetu Kapoor left a red heart emoji. Makeup artist Vimi Kapoor also commented on the post saying "the Most loving person". Take a look at the screenshots of some of the comments on Anil Kapoor's latest Instagram post below.

(Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.