Anil Kapoor Throws Challenge For Fans With Unseen Picture; 'Spot Me If You Can!'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is quite active on social media. He often treats fans with his amazing throwback pictures. The actor even shares old pictures of his daughters—Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. This time also, he took a trip down to memory lane as has dropped a monochrome picture from his school days asking fans and followers to spot him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor shared an old yet unseen picture from his childhood days. The photograph features the Dil Dhadakne Do actor sitting with his school mates as they all pose for a class group photograph. With this, Anil has also asked his fans to spot him. He wrote in the caption, "Spot me if you can! #1ststandard #throwbackmemories #schooldays".

Fans spot Anil Kapoor in an old picture

Netizens couldn't resist and started participating in the challenge. One wrote, "Starting from top,third row,third student from right side😂, another commented, "I really feel you're the first one, top left". Some comments also included, "So you did not have a moustache as a child? ", "Third row, third from right...u r looking like jugal hansraj from Masoom Sir...😍", "I can’t find the #dashing mustache anywhere", and others dropped hearts to the post.

Anil Kapoor is known for sharing amazing throwback pictures on his Instagram as well as Twitter handle. On Farah Khan's birthday, the Race 2 actor shared an unseen picture with the director and wrote, "Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder! Some things never change and our friendship is definitely one of them! So glad to have you in my life! Here’s to always killing it on and off the screen! Love you Papaji!". Well Farah Khan replied to it as she commented, "Papaji we are the original Jai & veeru, ram & lakhan😂 lovvvv u papaji ur the Best".

Anil Kapoor on the work front

Anil Kapoor will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in lead roles and it is slated to release on June 24, 2022. It is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema, her last on-screen appearance was with Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor