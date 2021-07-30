Anil Kapoor Wishes Anand Ahuja On 38th Birthday; Calls Him Person With 'purest Of Hearts'

One has often seen the bonding between Anil Kapoor and his son-in-law Anand Ahuja. The duo has been seen posing in style, celebrating occasions and showering love on each other on social media. Their camaraderie once again came to the fore when the latter celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Anil Kapoor's heartwarming post for Anand Ahuja

Anil Kapoor dropped some heartwarming pictures on Instagram to convey his greetings to the entrepreneur. From a candid moment taken at Sonam-Anand's wedding, another moment of the couple, and few stylish snaps of him, the actor used the moments to pen a lovely note to express his birthday wish.

The veteran star wrote that him and wife Sunita had taught their daughter Sonam to seek 'only true love' and to find only the 'purest of hearts.' The Nayak actor wrote that it was a 'tough task', but then she had accomplished it, by finding Anand.

Sunita Kapoor also commented on the post, and wrote that the words mentioned were 'true and nice.'

Earlier in the day, Sonam too had showered love on her husband, calling him the 'light' of her life. "You’re the gift the universe has given me," she wrote.

The Neerja star added that he was the 'best partner lover and friend' and wished him the best day, year and life. She concluded her statement with their oft-used 'everyday phenomenal', a term that has been synonymous as an expression of their love. She also pictures galore of him, and captioned it with words like 'I love my baby.'

Sonam had recently arrived in Mumbai for a short visit to the family after a year in London, where the couple has a residence. While the visit made headlines for her 'pregnancy rumours', which she denied, it seems she has headed back to UK in time for Anand's birthday. They posted goofy mirror selfies together.

Incidentally, Anand shares his birthday with his mother Priya Ahuja. Sharing throwback pictures of the duo, with Anand as a little boy, he shared how their birthdays were her celebration. He used the term 'everyday phenomenal'.

Sunita wrote in the comments, thanking Ahuja Sr for the 'most amazing son in law.'

Image: Anil Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Instagram

