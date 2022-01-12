Anil Kapoor Wishes Birthday Girl Sakshi Tanwar: 'Had A Great Time Working With You In 24'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has wished his 24 co-star Sakshi Tanwar on the occasion of the latter's 49th birthday. He has also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her. The two shared screen-space in the 2013 Indian Hindi-language action-thriller television series 24. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor uploaded a story featuring Sakshi and himself, posing in front of an exotic location.

Anil Kapoor wishes Sakshi Tanwar on her birthday

Anil Kapoor captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday, Sakshi Tanwar! Had a great time working with you in 24 India! Wishing you all the success & happiness always!" The Malang actor shared a couple of pictures on his Twitter handle as well. In the first picture, Anil looks dotting in a blue shirt, brown pants and a dark blue suit and Sakshi wore a simple ethnic Kurti paired with a set of pants. Recalling his memories from the show 24, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor posted another photo from the sets of 24.

Happy Birthday, Sakshi Tanwar! Had a great time working with you in 24 India! Wishing you all the success & happiness always! pic.twitter.com/LhrHQibawr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 12, 2022

Soon after the Nayak actor uploaded the post, fans started pouring wishes on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star. A fan wrote, "One of the most talented yet underrated performers ever.. Wish her all the health and success.. And a v happy birthday ! #SakshiTanwar." Another fan wrote, "First of all Thank you, Sir, as by your wishing Tweets we get to know Birthdays of our Favorite Celebrities. You don't let us miss the dates...Grateful.. Secondly Happy Birthday Mam.. May you have a wonderful and Happy life..".

Several fans also complemented Anil Kapoor for his look. A fan wrote, "Two children in their kindergarten days.. both are equally young..always". "Anil ji, you cannot look old! Many have gone old while watching you but you still look just an elder brother to @sonamakapoor", wrote another fan. People even asked Anil Kapoor to do another season of 24. A Twitter user commented, 24 seasons 1 n 2, were really good. Pls do the next season too.." Others wrote, "Awww that’s so sweet of you! Hope we get to see you two together in another project soon !"

Image: Twitter/@Anil Kapoor