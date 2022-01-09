Anil Kapoor Wishes Farah Khan On Her Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photo; See Pic

As Indian Film director and choreographer Farah Khan rang in her 57th birthday on Sunday, actor Anil Kapoor wished his friend in a very special way by sharing a throwback picture with her on social media. Farah Khan has so far choreographed over 100 songs and has 6 Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography to her credit.

Anil Kapoor wishes Farah Khan a 'Happy Birthday' with a special pic

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor recalled some of his memories with Farah Khan, wishing the latter on her birthday. Anil shared two pictures, featuring Farah in her 90s and now. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder! Some things never change and our friendship is definitely one of them!" The Malang actor further added, "So glad to have you in my life! Here’s to always killing it on and off the screen! Love you Papaji!"

Farah's hilarious reaction to AK's post

Farah was quick to respond and this can be proved by her comment. The Om Shanti Om director wrote, "Papaji we are the original Jai & veeru, ram & lakhan lovvvv u papaji ur the Best". A few days before, on Anil Kapoor's birthday, Farah had posted a throwback picture with the former. She captioned it, "Loving this man since 1992.. everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work n his middle-class upbringing that keeps him grounded.." She further added, "papaji tussi great ho.. Happy birthday @anilskapoor love u papaji.. my morning bitch fest partner."

Farah Khan on work front

Farah has choreographed dance routines for more than a hundred songs across over 80 films. She has also worked in Tamil films and even in international projects, like Marigold: An Adventure in India, Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams and the Chinese films Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga, earning Tony Award and Golden Horse Award nominations. Farah has also been nominated for the Filmfare Best Director Award for her directorial debut Main Hoon Na (2004) and her second directorial venture Om Shanti Om (2007).

Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder