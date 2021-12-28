Veteran Actor Rajesh Khanna's Biopic In The Works, Farah Khan In Talks To Direct?

Late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna who was known for his acting prowess and humongous fan following, is all set to be revived on the big screen. Rajesh Khanna’s charismatic looks to the blockbuster hit he had gifted to the film industry, everything memory is etched in the hearts of his fans. According to various media reports, ace choreographer-director Farah Khan is all set to direct the film based on Gautam Chintamani’s bestseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna.

On Rajesh Khanna’s 79th Birth Anniversary that falls on December 29, fans are expecting an announcement about a film on India’s most iconic star, for whom the term ‘Superstar’ was originally coined. Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi is planning to turn the book into a biopic and is in talks with Farah Khan to direct the film. He has also acquired the right to turn the book into a biopic.

Farah Khan to direct film on Rajesh Khanna?

According to Pinkvilla, the choreographer responded to reports and confirmed the development, and said, "Yes, I have read Gautam’s book and it’s very fascinating. We are in conversation over this, but I cannot comment more." While ace director Farah Khan is said to direct the film, which she will script along with Gautam Chintamani, what everyone is waiting with bated breath to know is who will play the role.

The legendary actor breathed his last on July 18, 2012. It is believed that Rajesh Khanna spent the last few years of his life in sheer loneliness and the same was mentioned in his biography, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna. The kind of mass adulation Rajesh Khanna evoked was evident from the fantail he received by the truckloads, something which had not been seen before nor has been seen ever since. The legendary actor tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia in March 1973 and was father to two daughters, Twinkle and Rinky Khanna.

The late actor, who made his debut with the film Aakhri Khat'(1966), under the aegis of Chetan Anand, is considered one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars. He has appeared in a number of commercially successful films throughout the 70s and 80s. His most popular works are Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Do Raste, and many more.

IMAGE: Instagram/FarahKhanKunder/Manav.Manglani