Anil Kapoor's Memorable Scenes From 'Welcome' That Will Make You Watch The Film Again

Welcome is Anil Kapoor's one of the funniest deliveries to date. In the film, Anil Kapoor played the role of a thug gangster, Majnu. Welcome premises around the story of Rajeev, played by Akshay Kumar, who falls in love with Majnu and Uday's sister Sanjana, played by Katrina Kaif. The comedy-drama flick features Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal along with Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie was a super hit and all the actors from the film were appreciated for an apt portrayal of their characters. Check out some best and memorable scenes of Anil Kapoor from Welcome.

Painting in the middle of the road -

In this comic scene, Anil Kapoor stops all the cars on the road so that he can complete his painting. His workers keep everyone on a gunpoint and ask them to pause, while Majnu Bhai finishes his painting. Akshay Kumar tries to stop him and questions but he gets bullied by Majnu Bhai. Check out the scene -

When Akshay Kumar predicts Anil Kapoor's future -

After trying his luck on changing Uday Shetty and diverting him from the underworld business to acting, Rajiv proceeds to his next target, Majnu Bhai. In the scene, Akshay Kumar tries to make Anil Kapoor's character fall in love and predicts his future by dramatically reading his hand. Here, he tries to fool Majnu Bhai by making up things.

Falling in love -

Here, Anil Kapoor's character is seen falling in love with Malika. The scene is from the art auction where Majnu Bhai tries to sell his iconic horse-donkey painting. Laila purchases Majnu's painting and Anil Kapoor falls in love with her. Take a look at the funny scene from Welcome.

When Majnu Bhai tries to Kill Rajiv -

When Anil Kapoor gets angry at Akshay Kumar's uncle for rejecting the rishta, he tries to kill Akshay Kumar. The whole gang kidnaps Rajiv and tries to bully him. They force him to get married to their sister. Check out the scene -

