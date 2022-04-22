'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Begin Shooting For Next In Manali, See Pics

Post tying the knot with actor Alia Bhatt, actor Ranbir Kapoor has headed to Manali to commence shooting of his next project Animal. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Pushpa fame star Rashmika Mandanna. Pictures of the two have been doing rounds on the internet in which they can be seen posing with their fans.

After Pinkvilla had reported that Parineti Chopra opted out of the upcoming project, Rashmika was roped in for the film. Now, the two stars have reached Manali to start filming for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna begin Animal shooting in Manali

Now, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news about the beginning of the shooting with a picture of the clapperboard from the sets. The entire crew is shooting in the snow-clad mountains with an amazing picturesque background. In the picture, the two stars got a grand welcome in Manali, where they were even seen interacting with the fans and getting clicked.

Ranbir could be seen in a black t-shirt beneath a black jacket paired with white pants. It seems like the stars were also felicitated at the location of their stay as they could be seen wearing the traditional Himachal cap and shawl while posing with the fans.

Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. Earlier, while talking to Pinkvilla about the role, Rashmika shared her excitement and said that she is thrilled, that the announcement as he had been waiting to tell the world about it. According to Rashmika, not just the story, it's the entire team that she had been willing to work with for a long time. It is like a dream come true for her and she is excitedly looking forward to the release.

While speaking about her experience on hearing the official announcement, she said that the announcement happened while she was shooting for next film Goodbye. She further added that the past few days have been truly overwhelming for her as she can now finally openly talk about being associated to Animal.

IMAGE: ANI