Janta Curfew: Ankit Tiwari & Amaal Malik To Conduct Impromptu Online Music Gig For Fans

After Sonu Nigam decided to host an online concert on Janta Curfew, a slew of reknowned musicians — Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik — have reportedly decided to perform an impromptu home concert for fans via social media amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the city. As per reports, the decision has been made amid Janta Curfew to urge people to stay home.

As per the latest reports, the whole idea of "Safe And Sound" online music gig was crafted by Mourjo Chatterjee with respect to the 'Janta Curfew' announced by PM Narendra Modi, that is to be observed on Sunday. For the ones who are unaware, Mourjo is a founder of 'On Stage Talents', a multi-genre talent agency.

While talking to a news portal, Kabir Singh singer Akhil Sachdeva, who has voiced the famous song Tera Ban Jaunga opened up about the online music gig. He expressed that he is very happy to be part of such a noble initiative and is completely looking forward to being a part of the big online event.

Apart from Ankit Tiwari and Amaal Malik, the concert that is reported to take place on Sunday, between 4 to 5 pm, will also have a slew of other singing artists as a part of it. These singers will be going live on their respective social media handles. Tulsi Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Richa Sharma, Shruti Pathak, Jeet Ganguli, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Osho Jain, Bhoomi Trivedi, Ravi and Shargun Dubey, are reportedly set to be part of the digital singing concert.

In the same interaction with the news portal, actor Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber also announced that he will participate in the concert. He shared that the entire team urges people to stay home and enjoy the concert and entertain themselves at home.

